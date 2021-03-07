Colin Kaepernick could be potential quarterback replacement for Russell Wilson, Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Russell Wilson has not been happy in Seattle.

In recent weeks, the Seahawks superstar signal caller has publicly aired his frustrations with the organization about getting hit too much. Wilson has also expressed a desire to be more involved in the team’s decision-making, but the 32-year-old has not demanded a trade.

His agent, however, has come out publicly with a list of four teams Wilson would consider in a scenario where the franchise and star QB part ways. One of those teams, the Chicago Bears, are expected to at least “take their shot,” as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

Of course we preface this with if as the scenario is very hypothetical at this point, but if the Seahawks were to wheel and deal Wilson, who would replace him?

NBC Sports’ Mike Florio laid out a list of options including signing a free agent like Cam Newton or Jameis Winston. Even Jimmy Garoppolo if he was cut by the 49ers. But one of the more intriguing names Florio threw out has been a free agent quarterback for years.

Could the Seahawks take a gamble and bring in Colin Kaepernick?

“There’s something else the Seahawks could do, if they trade Wilson,” Florio said. “They could finally give Colin Kaepernick (who is only one year older than Wilson) a full and fair workout, undeterred by the possibility that Kaepernick would divide the locker room on the question of whether he or Wilson should play. (In 2017, given the lingering presence of veterans who resented Wilson, that was a very real possibility.)”

It's certainly an intriguing idea considering the Seahawks’ reported interest in the former 49ers quarterback in 2017. Kaepernick became a free agent in March 2017 after opting out with the 49ers, his only visit with a team came in May, and it was with the Seahawks.

Ultimately, the Seahawks chose not to sign Kaepernick because the two parties were too far apart on money. Coach Pete Carroll described the former 49ers star as an NFL starting-caliber player.

"He's a starter in this league," he said. "We have a starter, but he is a starter in this league, and I can't imagine somebody won't give him a chance to play.

The Seahawks were linked to Kaepernick again in 2018 after releasing Trevone Boykin following his arrest on a domestic violence charge.

Last year, Carroll said he wishes the team could have found a way to sign him back in 2017 or 2018.

“I regret that that didn’t happen in some fashion,’’ Carroll said of not signing Kaepernick. “I wish we would have contributed to it because he deserved to play...

I wish we could have figured that out knowing what we know now and given him the chance because I would love to see him play for all those years.’

- Pete Carroll on Colin Kaepernick

The Seahawks are the only team known to have talked to him since 2016. Over his NFL career, Kaepernick threw for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns.

A lot has changed since Kaepernick became the first NFL player to kneel during the anthem in protest of social injustice and police brutality. Since then, NFL players have joined in protest over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.

Seattle may have missed the mark on Kaepernick in 2017, but he is definitely someone the Seahawks should at least call in for a workout should Wilson and the team part ways this offseason.