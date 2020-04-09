Colin Kaepernick to contact NY Jets about NFL comeback despite false tweet: Report

Colin Kaepernick has not signed a contract with the New York Jets despite a tweet from a parody account that went viral on Thursday, but the free agent quarterback does plan to contact team officials about a potential deal, according to a report.

Kaepernick’s name became a trending topic on Twitter after a parody account tweeted that he had signed a one-year contract with the Jets. While the report was false, the post had garnered nearly 30,000 retweets as of Thursday afternoon.

Despite the fake report, Kaepernick has real interest in playing for the Jets, TMZ reported, citing sources close to the quarterback. The Jets are said to be one of several teams that his camp plans to contact.

Representatives for Kaepernick and the Jets did not immediately respond to requests for comment..

A former starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. He is best known for his leading role in NFL player protests against social injustice and police brutality.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers after the 2016 season and has been a free agent ever since. Later, he filed a collusion grievance against the NFL, accusing the 32 team owners of conspiring to keep him off the field due to his role in the protests. The two sides reached a settlement in February 2019.

The NFL organized a private workout for Kaepernick last fall and invited officials from all 32 teams to attend. However, Kaepernick pulled out of the workout hours before it was set to begin. At the time, his representatives said the workout was scuttled because of an “unusual” liability waiver the NFL asked Kaepernick to sign, and the league’s refusal to allow media to attend the workout.

Kaepernick has repeatedly said that he would like to continue his NFL career. He remains a prominent Nike spokesman and social activist.

