Should Colin Kaepernick consider spring football leagues?

Reuters

China's commercial capital of Shanghai reported no new COVID-19 infections outside quarantine areas in two districts on Wednesday, fanning hopes that the tide is turning in its pandemic battle, as some factories began to resume operations. State media trumpeted the resumption of production by electric car company Tesla at its Shanghai plant on Tuesday, after a halt of more than three weeks. Taiwan may see domestic COVID-19 infections top 10,000 a day by the end of the month, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Wednesday, calling on people to exercise caution and stick to wearing face masks.