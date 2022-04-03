Colin Kaepernick completes surprise workout for possible comeback

ABC News

While many mainstream Republicans look toward making waves in the midterm elections, some are still clinging to the past. After GOP Rep. Mo Brooks' recently confessed that former President Donald Trump repeatedly urged Brooks to "rescind" the results of the 2020 presidential campaign, some Republicans are exploring -- even publicly vowing – to "decertify" President Joe Biden's victory, a move with no legal or constitutional basis. In late March, Brooks told ABC News that Trump requested several times he "remove" Biden from office, under the fraudulent assertion that the 2020 election was somehow tampered with and illegally skewed in Biden's favor.