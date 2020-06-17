Colin Kaepernick on Chargers workout list, coach Anthony Lynn says

Colin Kaepernick hasn't taken a snap in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season, but there's a chance that could change this season.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Wednesday that Kaepernick will be on the Chargers' summer workout list and that teams "would be crazy" not to workout the former 49er.

"I haven't spoken with Colin, not sure where he's at as far in his career, what he wants to do, but Colin definitely fits the style of quarterback for the system that we're going to be running. I'm very confident and happy with the three quarterbacks that I have but you can never have too many people waiting on the runway," Lynn said, via ESPN.

The Chargers currently have Tyrod Taylor, No. 6 overall pick Justin Herbert and Easton Stick in their quarterback room.

Kaepernick last played for the 49ers in 2016, the year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and systemic racism. He opted out of his contract with the 49ers that offseason after he was informed by the team that he would be cut if he did not opt-out. Kaepernick has not played since and filed a lawsuit against the NFL alleging collusion to keep him out of the league. The case was settled last year.

With citizens protesting police violence around the United States and the world in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody, Kaepernick's message and protest are resonating more than they ever have as people start to realize the protest was about fighting systemic racism and had nothing to do with dishonoring the flag or the military.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has said the NFL was wrong for "not listening to players earlier" on issues of racial injustice and police brutality. His declaration came after a number of the league's stars recorded a video asking the NFL to condemn racism and support Black Lives Matter. Goodell didn't mention Kaepernick in his apology. He also has encouraged teams to sign Kaepernick.

The NFL organized a workout for Kaepernick at the Atlanta Falcons' facility last November, but Kaepernick pulled out after the NFL barred media access and Kaepernick's lawyers deemed a liability waiver "unusual."

"I've been ready for three years, and I've been denied for three years," Kaepernick told reporters after moving the workout to a high school outside of Atlanta. "We all know why I came out here and showed it today in front of everybody -- we have nothing to hide. So we're waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running. Stop running from the truth, stop running from the people."

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has said he regrets not signing Kaepernick in 2017 and said a team has reached out to him to ask about Kaepernick.

While Kaepernick has been out of the NFL for over three seasons, he still only is 32 years old and reportedly has been training five days a week to stay ready for his return.

Kaepernick led the 49ers to a Super Bowl and an NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons and was a prolific quarterback when healthy and surrounded by competent parts. Kaepernick has completed 59.8 percent of his passes and thrown for 12, 271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns in six seasons and had a quarterback rating of 88.9.

He went 28-30 as a starter, but that number is marred by a 49ers team that went 2-14 in 2016 with a talent deficient roster.

