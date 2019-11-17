Colin Kaepernick calls out Roger Goodell, NFL owners following workout

First, Colin Kaepernick sent a message with his arm. Then he sent one with his words.

"I've been ready for three years, and I've been denied for three years," Kaepernick told the media following his NFL workout in Atlanta on Saturday. "We all know why I came out here and showed it today in front of everybody -- we have nothing to hide. So we're waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running. Stop running from the truth, stop running from the people.

"Around here, we're ready to play. We're ready to go anywhere. My agent Jeff Nalley is ready to talk to any team. I'll interview with any team at any time. I've been ready, I'm staying ready and I'll continue to be ready."

Colin Kaepernick made a 90 second statement before leaving pic.twitter.com/QlH2RTnLp5 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 16, 2019

By most accounts, Kaepernick was thoroughly impressive in his workout, showcasing the arm strength that once made him perhaps the most feared quarterback in the league. The workout originally was supposed to be held at the Falcons practice facility and closed to the media, but Kaepernick and his representatives changed the location to ensure transparency.

"Our biggest thing with everything today was making sure we had transparency in what went on," Kaepernick said. "We weren't getting that elsewhere, so we came out here."

"It's important that y'all are here," he said to the media in attendance. "Y'all been attacked for the last three years. Y'all continue to be attacked. We appreciate what y'all do. We appreciate you being here today. We appreciate the work you do for the people and telling the truth. That's what we want in everything."

All Kaepernick has ever wanted is a fair opportunity. We can debate whether or not what took place Saturday was indeed "fair", but clearly, he feels he proved enough with his performance. Now we wait and see if the NFL's intentions were at all genuine, or if the workout simply was a thinly-veiled PR move.

"We'll continue to give you updates as we hear," Kaepernick said in closing. "We'll be waiting to hear from Roger Goodell, the NFL, the 32 teams ... we'll let you know if we hear from them.

"Ball's in their court, we're ready to go."

Colin Kaepernick calls out Roger Goodell, NFL owners following workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area