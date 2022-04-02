Colin Kaepernick believes he still has what it takes to be NFL QB

Kaepernick believes he still has what it takes to be NFL QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After five seasons away from the league, Colin Kaepernick still thinks he has what it takes to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

The former 49ers signal-caller was an honorary team captain at the University of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. At halftime, Kaepernick went through a passing routine for all of the NFL scouts and college football fans in attendance.

After his throwing exhibition, Kaepernick spoke to Jenna Trotman of WXYZ Detroit about his goal of returning to the NFL. The quarterback believes that getting in front of scouts and team personnel was a way to eliminate doubt that there would be a benefit from his presence on the field.

“Really just looking for an opportunity for a door to open,” Kaepernick said. “To have that be a pathway to get back in there, get a starting job and lead a team to a championship.”

Kaepernick has not been on an NFL roster since the 2016 season when he was a member of the 49ers. The 34-year old started 11 games in that final season, only recording one win. In his six seasons with the team, Kaepernick was under-center for the club’s appearance in Super Bowl XLVII and the NFC Championship Game the following season and finished with an overall record of 32-32.

“I know right now, the situation likely won’t allow me to come in and step into a starting role,” Kaepernick said. “I know I’ll be able to work back to that, though and show that very quickly.

“So to teams that have questions, more than anything I would say, ‘I’d love to come in for a workout. I’d love to sit down with you and have that conversation about how I could help you be a better team.’”

Kaepernick gave thanks to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh who was an advocate of the former NFL quarterback since they first met at the 2011 NFL Scouting Combine. Kaepernick was a draft hopeful from the University of Nevada and Harbaugh had just started his tenure as the 49ers' head coach.

“Phenomenal person, phenomenal man,” Kaepernick said. “A lot of love for coach Harbaugh. He does this for me, he is someone who is going to fight for you, and his relationship with you goes beyond football. He loves you as a person.”

The quarterback shared how he has stayed in touch with both Harbaugh and his father Jack, throughout his post-NFL career as a social activist. Kaepernick began his journey of protesting social injustice in 2016 when he peacefully protested police brutality and social oppression by kneeling during the national anthem.

Prior to his appearance at the Michigan spring game, Kaepernick worked out at the University of Washington on March 23. That was the first time the quarterback had worked out publicly since the fall of 2019 when he invited NFL personnel to attend a throwing session with several veteran NFL receivers in Atlanta.

The former 49ers quarterback shared that he is hopeful to get another chance to prove he stall has what it takes to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

