Colin Kaepernick has begun relief fund to aid minority communities

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has started a COVID-19 relief fund aimed at helping minority communities, who have been hard hit by the pandemic.

Kaepernick has made an initial donation of $100,000.

“Black and brown communities are being disproportionately devastated by COVID-19 because of hundreds of years of structural racism,” Kaepernick said in a social media post, via The Associated Press.

Kaepernick, 32, last played in the NFL in 2016.

For more information or to donate, visit Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Fund.

