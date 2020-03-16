The Panthers have parted ways with a couple of veterans already this offseason and they’ll be saying farewell to another one before the start of the new league year.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that safety Colin Jones asked for and received his release from the team. The move will clear about $1.1 million in cap space for Carolina.

According to Person, Jones asked for his release because he thinks the team is rebuilding and doesn’t want to be part of that process.

Jones came to the Panthers in a 2012 trade with the 49ers and has not played much on defense the last couple of years. He has been a special teams captain, however, and he’ll likely find interest from other teams interested in boosting those units in 2020.

Colin Jones asks for, receives release from Panthers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk