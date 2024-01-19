Colin Hitschler, ex-Cincinnati Bearcats coach, to leave Wisconsin for Alabama, per report

Colin Hitschler, University of Wisconsin football assistant, 2023

Colin Hitschler, an assistant on Luke Fickell's Cincinnati Bearcats coaching staff from 2018 to 2022 before joining Fickell's Wisconsin Badgers about one year ago, is expected to join Alabama as part of new Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer's staff, according to a report via Twitter from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Hitschler has been the Badgers' co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the past year.

Fickell hired Hitschler as a UC quality control coach in 2018. Hitschler was a senior defensive analyst for the Bearcats in 2019. He coached safeties for the next three seasons, adding the title of co-defensive coordinator for the Bearcats in 2022.

Hitschler came to UC after four seasons at University of South Alabama.

The Bearcats lost defensive coordinator Bryan Brown last week when he left to join Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss coaching staff.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Colin Hitschler, ex-Cincinnati coach, to leave Wisconsin for Alabama