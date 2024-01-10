Colin Graves admits calling racism at Yorkshire 'banter' a mistake with takeover imminent

Colin Graves will address concerns about his attitude to Yorkshire's racism scandal - PA/Anna Gowthorpe

Colin Graves will issue an apology for past discrimination at Yorkshire and admit he should not have compared racism to banter when his takeover of the club is put to members.

The Yorkshire board unanimously accepted Graves’s offer this week and an SGM of members will be held within the next 21 days to finalise the deal.

Graves’s return at Headingley has met with opposition from former player Azeem Rafiq, anti-discrimination charity Sporting Equals and several MPs with criticism particularly intense over an interview the entrepreneur gave Sky last year. Graves then said he was unaware of incidents of racism when he was chair of Yorkshire between 2012-2015 but admitted there “could have been a lot of banter in there about it, and I know people don’t like that”.

Graves is understood to be preparing a statement in which he will address this issue and will reassure members that Yorkshire will abide by all new measures put in place at the club to improve diversity and the recommendations of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report into racism in cricket.

It comes at the end of weeks of intense negotiations between Graves and the club’s board of directors. All but three directors will have to resign as part of his deal to take control and pump money into the club’s ailing accounts. Sanjay Patel, the architect of the Hundred, has been lined up as a non-executive director.

Despite searching for more than a year for new investment, Yorkshire have been forced to go back to Graves with no other options left on the table.

He will immediately provide the club with £5 million to deal with debts, the most pressing believed to be to HMRC, before turning to the £16.1 million owed to the Graves Family Trust. The consortium led by Graves, which includes former MCC president Phillip Hodson, who is set to become deputy chair, will create a limited company that will turn the £16 million debt into equity, effectively buying Headingley and leasing it back to the club on a 99 year rent-free agreement.

But in order to turn that debt into equity it will mean Yorkshire is no longer a member owned club, like Hampshire, and that will require a 75 per cent approval of the club’s 3,500 members to go through. Graves will point out the financial reality facing the club which will go into administration within weeks if his deal fails. He will also conduct a root and branch review of the club’s on and off field activities.

Graves will guarantee that member representatives will remain on a new board of directors to give supporters a voice in decision making.

But taking the club out of member ownership has provoked opposition from Leeds Labour MP, Alex Sobel, and a fraught few weeks for the club lie ahead before Graves can get to work rebuilding it. “Yorkshire cricket belongs to the members of the club and their ownership of the historic Yorkshire Cricket Club is at the heart of our county,” he said. “I will oppose any attempt to take Yorkshire away from members and make it a private entity as it will be done for profit and weaken accountability and long-term viability.”

Sources close to Graves say his takeover has received backing of the other counties and crucially, the England and Wales Cricket Board, which recognises the club’s financial state and has said it will continue to prop it up after advancing money to help Yorkshire in the winter months.