Colin Cubberly among 23 locals named to NYSSWA all-state football teams

As the New York State Sportswriters Association revealed its football all-state selections this week, 23 local standouts were recognized in the large- and small-school categories, including three first-team selections.

Arlington's Colin Cubberly blocks John Jay's James Burg during a Section 1 Class AA semifinal on November 3, 2023.

Colin Cubberly adds yet another honor to what’s already a loaded list of accolades. The former Arlington High School offensive lineman was named to the Class AA first team. Haldane linebacker Evan Giachinta was a first-team selection in Class D and Pawling quarterback Brett Clowry made the first team among eight-man football players.

Cubberly was a four-time Journal All-Star who anchored a dominant line that fueled an explosive offense that led Arlington to 10 straight wins on the way to the Section 1 Class AA final. A heavily recruited prospect, the 6-foot-6, 305-pound right tackle graduated high school early and will begin his career with the University of Wisconsin football team this spring.

Haldane's Evan Giachinta (25) looks for some running room in the Tuckahoe defense during the Section 1 Class D championship on Nov. 10, 2023.

Giachinta shined as a game-breaking running back and a big-play linebacker, leading Haldane to the Class D state semifinal. He totaled 1,501 yards and 16 touchdowns, helping the Blue Devils win their first Section 1 title since 2018, and was voted the section's Class C/D Player of the Year. Giachinta was also a coveted lacrosse star and he is committed to High Point for that sport.

Shining brightly: Michael Rescigno headlines the Journal's football offensive all-stars

Playmakers: Luke Lavello leads the Journal's pack of defensive football all-stars

Clowry was an explosive dual-threat quarterback who guided Pawling to the Section 9 eight-man football final. He led a quick-strike offense that averaged 39.1 points, throwing for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushing for eight more, despite often being subbed out in blowout wins. He also received all-section honors.

Pawling quarterback Brett Clowry fires a pass against Pine Plains/Rhinebeck during an Oct. 6, 2023 football game.

Other all-state honorees

Second team

Michael Rescigno, Arlington, senior, QB

Ryan Van Tassel, Haldane, senior, QB

John Jay's Brady Feliciotto winds up to pass during Friday's Section 1 Class AA semifinal versus Arlington on November 3, 2023.

Fifth team

Brady Feliciotto, John Jay-East Fishkill, senior, QB

Presley Kafeero, Franklin D. Roosevelt, senior, RB

Roosevelt's Presley Kafeero eludes a Spackenkill defender during an Oct. 13, 2023 football game.

Sixth team

Josh Bishop, Highland, senior, DB

Miles Brooks, Marlboro, senior, QB

Landon Ramsey, Red Hook, senior, DB

Stephen Sume, Our Lady of Lourdes, senior, TE/LB

Joe Tempestelli, Our Lady of Lourdes, senior, RB

Red Hook's Landon Ramsey drives up field against James I. O'Neill during a Sept. 9, 2023 football game.

Honorable mention

Kadofi Abbot, Marlboro, senior, LB

Dan Collins, Spackenkill, senior, QB/RB/TE

James Davenport, Arlington, senior, RB

Ryan Durling, Marlboro, senior, RB/LB

Marlboro's Ryan Durling tries to break from a tackle by Rondout Valley's Jack Amend during an Oct. 14, 2022 football game.

James Gescheidle, Highland, senior, RB

Jack Hartman, Haldane, senior, OL

Drew Kozak, Our Lady of Lourdes, senior, DB

Luke Lavello, Arlington, senior, WR/DB

Connor Petruso, Pawling, senior, OL

Matt Pfister, Pawling, senior, LB

Erik Stubblefield, Haldane, senior, LB/PK

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com; 845-437-4826; Twitter: @StephenHaynes4

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Football: Cubberly among 23 locals named to NYSSWA all-state teams