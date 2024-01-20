Colin Cubberly among 23 locals named to NYSSWA all-state football teams
As the New York State Sportswriters Association revealed its football all-state selections this week, 23 local standouts were recognized in the large- and small-school categories, including three first-team selections.
Colin Cubberly adds yet another honor to what’s already a loaded list of accolades. The former Arlington High School offensive lineman was named to the Class AA first team. Haldane linebacker Evan Giachinta was a first-team selection in Class D and Pawling quarterback Brett Clowry made the first team among eight-man football players.
Cubberly was a four-time Journal All-Star who anchored a dominant line that fueled an explosive offense that led Arlington to 10 straight wins on the way to the Section 1 Class AA final. A heavily recruited prospect, the 6-foot-6, 305-pound right tackle graduated high school early and will begin his career with the University of Wisconsin football team this spring.
Giachinta shined as a game-breaking running back and a big-play linebacker, leading Haldane to the Class D state semifinal. He totaled 1,501 yards and 16 touchdowns, helping the Blue Devils win their first Section 1 title since 2018, and was voted the section's Class C/D Player of the Year. Giachinta was also a coveted lacrosse star and he is committed to High Point for that sport.
Shining brightly: Michael Rescigno headlines the Journal's football offensive all-stars
Playmakers: Luke Lavello leads the Journal's pack of defensive football all-stars
Clowry was an explosive dual-threat quarterback who guided Pawling to the Section 9 eight-man football final. He led a quick-strike offense that averaged 39.1 points, throwing for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushing for eight more, despite often being subbed out in blowout wins. He also received all-section honors.
Other all-state honorees
Second team
Michael Rescigno, Arlington, senior, QB
Ryan Van Tassel, Haldane, senior, QB
Fifth team
Brady Feliciotto, John Jay-East Fishkill, senior, QB
Presley Kafeero, Franklin D. Roosevelt, senior, RB
Sixth team
Josh Bishop, Highland, senior, DB
Miles Brooks, Marlboro, senior, QB
Landon Ramsey, Red Hook, senior, DB
Stephen Sume, Our Lady of Lourdes, senior, TE/LB
Joe Tempestelli, Our Lady of Lourdes, senior, RB
Honorable mention
Kadofi Abbot, Marlboro, senior, LB
Dan Collins, Spackenkill, senior, QB/RB/TE
James Davenport, Arlington, senior, RB
Ryan Durling, Marlboro, senior, RB/LB
James Gescheidle, Highland, senior, RB
Jack Hartman, Haldane, senior, OL
Drew Kozak, Our Lady of Lourdes, senior, DB
Luke Lavello, Arlington, senior, WR/DB
Connor Petruso, Pawling, senior, OL
Matt Pfister, Pawling, senior, LB
Erik Stubblefield, Haldane, senior, LB/PK
Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com; 845-437-4826; Twitter: @StephenHaynes4
This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Football: Cubberly among 23 locals named to NYSSWA all-state teams