Colin Cowherd's three-team trade proposal involving Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold is borderline insanity

Jacob Camenker
·2 min read
Colin Cowherd's three-team trade proposal involving Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold is borderline insanity originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Depending on who you ask, the Chicago Bears are either going to sell out to try to acquire Russell Wilson or they don't have enough to landing Wilson in any trade.

Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd falls into the former camp. He spoke recently about the potential of a split between Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks and indicated that the Bears are preparing a Godfather offer to get Wilson.

I’m told the Chicago Bears are trying to make a move on Russell Wilson and trying to create a move that is so good Seattle can’t say no.

Colin Cowherd, Fox Sports

And what would that type of offer entail? Well, a lot, as Cowherd confirmed on his radio show.

More specifically, Cowherd said that the Bears may have to consider offloading as many as five first-round picks in a deal for Wilson. You read that right. Five. That would certainly blow any potential offer out of the market and would help mitigate some of the concerns that the Seahawks would have about trading him to another NFC team.

Of course, that would leave the Seahawks with a problem. They wouldn't have a quarterback if they traded Wilson -- unless they had a separate deal in the works to acquire a QB after trading Wilson. Cowherd seemed to think that Pete Carroll would consider targeting New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, who he spoke well of just a few months back.

"I think he’s really talented, without question," Carroll said back in December, per Cowherd. "He’s got great throws in him. He’s a real quarterback. He sees things. He makes big plays and big throws in difficult situations because of his talent. It’s just a matter of time. Sam’s going to be a really big-time QB. He’s thrown a lot of balls in three years. He’s had a lot of experience. It will pay off in the long run."

Certainly, it sounds like Carroll has an admiration for Darnold, and the two both do hail from USC. So, maybe if Carroll and the Seahawks feel like they're getting great value in a Wilson deal, they could consider pulling the trigger and taking a chance on Darnold.

That said, this proposed deal is not only complicated, it's also pie in the sky. Getting any NFL team to surrender five first round picks is tough to imagine, even for an elite quarterback like Wilson.

Maybe the Seahawks and Bears will progress in trade talks amid the rumors swirling around about Wilson. But at the end of the day, Cowherd's proposal seems more like a daydream scenario than anything else.

