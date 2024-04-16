The Volume Hires Barstool’s Dane Aagaard as CRO

The Volume, Colin Cowherd’s sports podcasting company, hired Dane Aagaard as its first chief revenue officer. Aagaard comes over from Barstool Sports, where he served as its vice president of West Coast sales. Before joining Barstool, he was the first external hire for Bleacher Report’s sales team in 2017, creating branded content and monetizing social media for the digital sports outfit.

The digital advertising veteran will be asked to monetize Volume’s content in all forms—podcast, digital and social media—for Shay Shay Media and the New Media.

“Over the past year, the Volume has partnered with the top talent in the sports media landscape,” said Cowherd in a statement. “Part of the reason why we’re able to attract that level of talent is the incredible work that goes on behind the scenes. Adding Dane will help our continued growth, creating more great content for sports fans.”

Cowherd, the longtime Fox Sports personality and radio host, launched the Volume in February 2021 as an extension of his own brand of sports talk and as a platform for several active and retired athletes who ventured into media. In partnership with Draymond Green’s The New Media, the outspoken Golden State Warriors forward hosts The Draymond Green Show, which took home the iHeart Media Podcast Award for Best Sports Podcast in 2023. Richard Sherman, Daniel Cormier and Darius Slay are among other former and current athletes with podcasts on the network.

Perhaps the Volume’s best-known show is Club Shay Shay, which comes from Pro Football Hall of Famer and Cowherd’s former FS1 colleague Shannon Sharpe. The former NFL tight end partnered with the company through his imprint Shay Shay Media. Club Shay Shay was added to Volume’s programming in August 2023, a day before Sharpe announced his return to ESPN’s First Take after several years co-hosting Undisputed with Skip Bayless.

Sharpe’s interview show went viral this past January because of a three-hour sit-down with Katt Williams where the comedian went scorched earth on some of his peers. (On Nightcap with Unc & Ocho, a second show he hosts with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Sharpe claimed that the interview netted him more money than he made in a single season in the NFL, totaling more than $6 million.)

(This article was updated to reflect additional details to Aagaard’s role as well as reflect Green and Sharpe’s separate partnerships with The Volume.)

