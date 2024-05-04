Colin Cowherd skeptical on Carson Beck being a top-5 NFL draft pick

FOX Sports analyst Colin Cowherd is not as high on Georgia quarterback Carson Beck a year in advance of the 2025 NFL draft. Cowherd is skeptical that Beck will be the top quarterback selected in next year’s draft.

“I don’t think he’s a top-five pick,” said Cowherd on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast” to Nick Wright. “I think he’s Georgia good,” said Cowherd. “I think you’re probably right,” agreed Wright.

The expert consensus is still forming on Carson Beck. Beck is projected as a first-round pick in pretty much every mock draft. ESPN NFL draft expert Jordan Reid tabs Carson Beck is the No. 1 pick in his way-too-early 2025 NFL mock draft (subscription required).

There’s no doubt that Carson Beck has an excellent situation surrounding him. Beck plays behind an elite offensive line and has a prolific group of receiving targets. Additionally, Georgia’s defense keeps opposing offenses at bay, so Beck knows he does not have to be a hero and try to score 40 points.

However, Beck has a great football intelligence, is an efficient passer and has the frame NFL teams are looking for. Beck’s greatest flaw is his lack of mobility.

NFL teams won’t be too critical of Beck playing on a good team as long as he gets the job done. Many of the most recent No. 1 picks have all played on elite teams including Alabama’s Bryce Young, LSU’s Joe Burrow and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

