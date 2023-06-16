Colin Cowherd says Steelers are a playoff team, not the Ravens

It isn’t often sports media personality Colin Cowherd has anything good to say about the Pittsburgh Steelers so when it happens we want to highlight it. Cowherd was talking about the AFC North recently on his show and gave the Steelers some props that we honestly never expected.

Cowherd believes the Steelers are a playoff team before the Baltimore Ravens are. This was a change of mind by him after originally having the Ravens in his pre training camp predictions. But after some thought, Cowherd decided that the improvements on defense, growth by quarterback Kenny Pickett and a favorable schedule was enough to make them a playoff team.

There’s no doubt the Steelers will be in the mix right until the end of the season. There is definitely enough talent, particularly on defense to beat any team in the NFL and as history has shown, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson struggles against the Steelers. Cowherd pointed out six or seven new teams make the playoffs every year so it makes sense the Steelers get in this year.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers, not the Baltimore Ravens, are a playoff team."@ColinCowherd reveals his latest playoff prediction pic.twitter.com/SFEyey07we — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 16, 2023

