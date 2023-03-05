Colin Cowherd says the Dolphins ‘can’t sign Tua Tagovailoa to a long-term deal’

The Miami Dolphins have a tough decision to make regarding the future of the quarterback position. The front office must soon decide whether or not to exercise his fifth-year option, there’s also the possibility of a contract extension.

Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports, who hasn’t been Tagovailoa’s biggest fan since he joined the NFL, recently stated his opinion on what the South Florida franchise should do.

“I would be terrified to sign Tua,” Cowherd. “If he gets one more concussion, there will be an avalanche of voices saying ‘it’s over,’ including, maybe, medical professionals… Let’s say it’s the third week of September, Tua gets a serious concussion, you can’t play him until Thanksgiving… You can’t sign him to a long-term deal. You can’t do it.”

While he does have a lengthy injury history, Tagovailoa proved in 2022 that he can be the franchise quarterback to show up in big games. He took a large leap in the positive direction last season under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel.

Overall, the team is built to compete. The defense will likely bounce back in 2023 under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and has an offense loaded with talent.

If the Dolphins do decide to move on from Tagovailoa in the near future, the team would have to fill the positional void with someone who can make the team Super Bowl contenders. As of right now, there’s no clear answer as to who that would be.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Tagovailoa and other former Alabama players in the NFL as the 2023 offseason continues.

