Colin Cowherd says the Dolphins should still be in on Deshaun Watson after win over Saints

The Miami Dolphins have won seven games in a row after defeating the New Orleans Saints 20-3 on Monday night in Week 16.

During this winning streak, Tua Tagovailoa has completed 74.3% of his passes for 1,299 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 101.5 passer rating. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Despite his team having success and his numbers looking pretty solid, Tagovailoa still has a number of people who are denying his ability. On FOX Sports’ “the Herd,” Colin Cowherd discussed how Miami’s offense isn’t sustainable, and he believes they should continue to be in on Deshaun Watson because Tagovailoa can’t get the job done.

It’s no secret that Watson is an extremely talented quarterback. However, Tagovailoa is winning games, saying all the right things, and leading this team. He hasn’t been asked to do too much, and he’s dealing with the worst offensive line in the league by many metrics.

If he’s given another year with more stable tackles, who’s to say that he doesn’t take a step forward?