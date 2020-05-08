Colin Cowherd says he believes Seahawks will be best team in NFL in 2020

You heard it here first. The Seattle Seahawks are going to be the team to beat in the NFL in 2020, at least according to FS1's Colin Cowherd.

After the league schedule was released for the upcoming season, Cowherd, who was discussing the Patriots early season tests, vowed that he believed Seattle would set itself apart from the rest of the NFL.

"I think Seattle's going to be the best team in the league," Cowherd said. "I think if it wasn't for cluster injuries last year in the backfield, I did not buy Seattle last year. They blew me away, many of their rookies played well, they will not have that kind of injury-riddled backfield."

"I think Seattle is going to be the best team in the league." 👀@ColinCowherd with a statement on the @Seahawks after the 2020 NFL schedule was released ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/16vB4XBUQU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 8, 2020

Cowherd isn't wrong. Injuries to Seattle's backfield were catastrophic. It was so bad that Marshawn Lynch unretired and came off the couch to aid a backfield hampered by injuries. In a matter of weeks, Seattle lost starting running back Chris Carson, his backfield mate Rashaad Penny, and reserve C.J. Prosise to season-ending injuries.

With rookie Travis Homer the only healthy player on the roster, the Seahawks brought in veteran Lynch and Robert Turbin to help Seattle's depleted backfield. Seattle is expected to return a healthy Carson and Penny in 2020, although it is possible Penny will begin the season on the PUP list.

Seattle's reunion with Lynch might not be over either. The veteran running back recently told ESPN his agent had been in talks with Seattle on a return.

Story continues

When healthy, the Seahawks backfield can do some major damage. The emergence of Carson and Penny provided Seattle with a potent punch and gave Seattle one of the NFL's best tandems. Add an explosive Lynch into that mix, a more experienced Homer, fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas, and the Seahawks run game is menacing.

Nonetheless, a Jarrett Stidham led Patriots will head to Seattle on September 20 for the Seahawks' home opener. The Pats' 2019 fourth-round pick, who will serve as Tom Brady's successor, has never traveled to CenturyLink Field, one of the toughest road environments in the NFL.

Cowherd knows it doesn't get much more difficult than Seattle.

"That is a tough game at Seattle. I'm not sure how winnable that is," Cowherd said. "I think Seattle and New England for a year are going in different directions."

Be sure to listen to the latest Talkin' Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann and special guest Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells.

Colin Cowherd says he believes Seahawks will be best team in NFL in 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest