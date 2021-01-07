Colin Cowherd rips into Big Ben in ridiculous ‘what-if’ rant

What if Big Ben ended up on the Chargers and Philip Rivers ended up on the Steelers? "Rivers would have the trophies & Ben just has a nice career… If they swapped teams, they'd have different legacies." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/qkZJU6rS0I — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 7, 2021

Here we go… again. Colin Cowherd, who lives for nothing but to hate on the Steelers, is clearly desperate for more ways to rip into players and the team.

Today, Cowherd decided to form a fantasy scenario where — back in 2004 — Ben Roethlisberger was drafted by the San Diego Chargers and Philip Rivers, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

To begin his argument — or whatever this is — he stats how uncool Roethlisberger is.

“First of all, he was never as cool as Montana, Aikman, or Brady. He was never iconic like Manning, Favre or Elway,” said Cowherd on his show The Herd. “He is one of only 12 quarterbacks to have two-plus Super Bowls, but he never beat a legend like Eli beat Brady twice.”

I’m not really sure why any of this matters. What does being cool — or not — have to do with anything?

“Put Big Ben behind worse, inferior offensive lines in San Diego, with an ownership group not willing to spend that kind of money… He got two Hall of Fame coaches, a Hall of Fame owner, a great general manager, and an unbelievable brand that attracts free agents. Just trade Big Ben and Philip Rivers.”

The San Diego Chargers didn’t draft Ben; Ben wasn’t behind San Diego’s inferior offensive line (though he has been sacked 516 times in his career and lived to tell about it). All smug Cowherd is doing is grasping at straws for the sake of attention. He’s certainly getting what his segment asks for — to get Steelers fans riled up — but his topics are pointless and sophomoric.

