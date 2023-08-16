Colin Cowherd rains on Patriots parade with tough Ezekiel Elliott take

Reactions are pouring in with the New England Patriots signing running back Ezekiel Elliott on Monday. Many of the reactions so far have been positive, including one from Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Others that have weighed in, however, have not been as impressed.

That includes FS1’s Colin Cowherd. When giving his thoughts on the recent signing, he accused Bill Belichick and New England of being cheap.

It’s worth noting that Cowherd has been critical of the Patriots over the past couple weeks. At the same time, it can’t be ignored that the Patriots are generally stingy when it comes to spending on the offensive side of the football. The talk show host elaborated on his point Tuesday.

“The Patriots could have had Davin Cook,” said Cowherd. “Instead, it was about value. It’s always about value for Belichick. Nice stuff costs money. …Zeke is cheaper for a reason. The Patriots are 29th in the NFL in offensive spending. Zeke Elliott, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Devante Parker, you get what you pay for.”

"The Jets paid a little more and got more. The Patriots continue to seek value and bring coupons on offensive pieces." — @ColinCowherd on New England settling for Ezekiel Elliott pic.twitter.com/NrrSIOJtz6 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 15, 2023

While this may be a fair stance, it seems like a rather opportunistic take for Cowherd. Time will tell as to how Elliott will perform on the field for the Patriots.

If there is one certainty, it’s that the combination of Elliott and Cook will make for some fun storylines within the AFC East division.

