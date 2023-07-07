Colin Cowherd questions Bill Belichick’s career without Tom Brady

The New England Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since Tom Brady was under center as the starting quarterback. As a result, the critics are growing louder when discussing the career of coach Bill Belichick.

We can now count FOX Sport’s Colin Cowherd among them.

The Patriots limped to an 8-9 finish in 2022, missing out on the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Miscommunication ran rampant in the organization last year, and New England found themselves as the third place team in the AFC East.

Belichick’s critics are growing louder by the day, as the Patriots look to put themselves back into contention in the AFC. Cowherd questioned Belichick’s career without Brady in a previous show, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Gio Rivera.

“Maybe we should take a step back and go, ‘What really is he without Tom Brady?’ He doesn’t get along with his quarterback, he just made a defensive coordinator an offensive coordinator — a silly move that’s tone-deaf offense,” Cowherd said on FOX Sports’ “The Herd”. “What is he without Tom Brady? And it’s funny, I don’t think most people really talk about it.”

"It's not an opinion. It's just numbers." — @ColinCowherd takes a look at Bill Belichick's career without Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/5NSKHvLFjO — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 29, 2023

New England and Belichick will have a chance to prove themselves this season after bringing back Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator. This year could be a pivotal one for the future of Belichick and the franchise as a whole.

