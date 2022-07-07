Colin Cowherd predicts Vikings will be NFL’s most improved team

Colin Cowherd is predicting the arrival of Kevin O’Connell as the new head coach will do wonders for the Minnesota Vikings in 2022.

It’s a team with a bevy of talent that failed to make it to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. And now, they’re plucking a branch from the Sean McVay coaching tree in hopes that O’Connell can bring some of the same magic McVay delivered to the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams.

Cowherd is all-in on a turnaround season for the Vikings so much that he’s picking them to be the most improved team in the NFL this season.

“Half the teams that made the playoffs last year will not make the playoffs this year,” Cowherd said on Tuesday’s edition of The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “I think the Minnesota Vikings will be the most improved team in the league with an offensive head coach.”

This isn’t the first time Cowherd has sung the Vikings’ praises.

Back in June, he went on record and predicted them to double their win total this season, which would mean he’s picking them to win 16 games.

Of course, there’s always a chance that he thought they won less than eight games when he made that statement, or maybe he really does believe the Vikings are going to tie the 2007 New England Patriots for most regular season wins in NFL history.

Who knows?

But one thing is for sure: The FOX Sports commentator sees good things in the near future for a Vikings team that desperately needs it.

