Colin Cowherd predicts Seahawks to win NFC West

Despite being raised in rural coastal Washington, and routinely referencing his affinity for Seattle sports, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd has often been critical of the Seahawks in recent years. Cowherd had been especially critical of head coach Pete Carroll and the perceived handling of quarterback Russell Wilson. Since then, Cowherd has been rather neutral, if not perhaps a bit dismissive of Seattle’s chances.

However, his tune appears to be changing. On Thursday, Cowherd discussed who he felt the eight division winners were going to be. He changed his qualifiers to which team had the most productive quarterback last year AND will be bringing their head coach back. When looking at these particular metrics, there is an obvious answer in the NFC West.

"Geno Smith was the most productive QB. Seattle had A-graded picks."@ColinCowherd shares which QBs will lead their teams to division titles pic.twitter.com/5qxvhsQUaq — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 17, 2023

Perhaps Cowherd’s logic and optimism could rub off on his co-host Jason McIntyre, who appears to still be bearish on the Seahawks – despite not learning his lesson about doubting Seattle.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire