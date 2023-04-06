Colin Cowherd predicts Bryce Young will be the No. 1 overall selection

The Carolina Panthers traded two first-round picks, two second-round picks and star wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears to earn the rights to the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. It is one of the biggest draft hauls we have seen in the past decade and the Panthers wouldn’t sacrifice all of those assets unless there was a quarterback in the draft they really liked.

The Panthers were very poor at the quarterback position in 2022 rotating between Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and PJ Walker, and are ready to start fresh at the position. Head coach Matt Rhule was fired just a few weeks into the season and Frank Reich, the former head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, has taken over the reins in Charlotte.

The first thing a rebuilding franchise has to get right is the quarterback position, and Reich has been recognized for his ability to work with quarterbacks, especially considering he played quarterback for 14 years in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills.

Colin Cowherd discussed the Panthers’ potential options on his show The Herd and seems very confident Bryce Young will be the Panthers choice. If there were multiple guys the Panthers really liked they could have traded for pick No. 2 or No. 3, but by going to No. 1 it is someone they clearly like. Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback, Bryce Young, has been great at every level of football. He was the top quarterback recruit out of high school, a Heisman Trophy winner, he has all of the intangibles his height remains the concern. However, the height is something that Young can over come and still be great immediately in the NFL.

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud on the other hand, is also a stellar prospect. He was always recruited slightly below Bryce, never won a Heisman, never played for a national title, and Cowherd just doesn’t believe the Panthers would sacrifice all this for someone who doesn’t check every box.

