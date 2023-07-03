Colin Cowherd predicts Bengals’ 2023 season, AFC North standings

At the end of the past two seasons, the Cincinnati Bengals have been sitting at the top of the AFC North, making their way to the AFC Championship both years.

Colin Cowherd predicted the NFL standings for the upcoming season, and he thinks the Bengals are going to take the North for the third straight year.

“I think the Ravens are great, but I don’t think they have Joe Burrow,” Cowherd said.

Burrow has been a great way for the Bengals to separate themselves from the field the past two years, and the offense is still very high-powered, so he could be right if Burrow can keep up his level of play.

Cowherd had the Ravens in second place with the Steelers behind them and the Browns coming in last place, which is exactly how the standings looked last season.

