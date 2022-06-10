Colin Cowherd predicting Vikings to win 16 games in 2022

FOX Sports analyst Colin Cowherd is predicting the Minnesota Vikings to double their 8-9 win total from the 2021 season. So that would mean he’s predicting a team that has missed the playoffs in back-to-back years to win 16 games in 2022.

Yes, you read that right.

“I’ve said this before. I believe the team that will double their win total will be the Minnesota Vikings,” Cowherd said during an episode of “The Herd” on Friday. “I think the Minnesota Vikings, the coach, Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins had a really bad relationship. Now they bring in a [Sean] McVay guy, who’s supposed to be, they say, a taller version of McVay.”

Dummy Cowherd sees the Vikings (8-9 in 2021) winning 16 games this year. pic.twitter.com/cbIozNwwzU — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) June 10, 2022

The Vikings should be much-improved with O’Connell taking over the reins from Zimmer.

That Super Bowl-winning experience is already built in with the first-year head coach winning the Lombardi Trophy as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams back in February.

But 16 wins on the season feels like a stretch.

Are the Vikings really about to win as many regular season games as the 2007 New England Patriots?

