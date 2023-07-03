Colin Cowherd picks Rams to finish 2nd in NFC West and make the playoffs

If you were to ask 20 NFL experts whether the Rams will make the playoffs this season, at least 15 of them would say no. There just isn’t much outside confidence in the Rams this year, coming off a 5-12 campaign and after seeing all the offseason losses they suffered.

Colin Cowherd isn’t ready to count them out yet, however. The FOX Sports host went through and picked his division winners and wild-card teams for the 2023 season and he has the Rams making the postseason.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He doesn’t expect them to win the NFC West, but second place in the division is good enough for a wild-card berth in this scenario. He expects them to win around nine games and sneak into the playoffs, putting his confidence in Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Sean McVay.

“I think the Rams and the Seahawks, like the Titans and Texans, will be tied at the end of the year, both winning about nine games,” he said. “I don’t think Geno Smith will double down on that year. Most of their stars are still very young, schedule may be a tad tougher. The Rams still have Stafford, they have Sean McVay, they have Cooper Kupp, they have Aaron Donald. Don’t tell me they’re gonna stay down long. It’s a coach-quarterback-weapon league.”

Obviously, a lot has to go right for the Rams to make the playoffs, from staying healthy to their rookies and second-year players stepping up as above-average starters. Stafford, Donald and Kupp can do everything they can to carry this team, but if opponents double-team Kupp and Donald often, others will need to come through.

Advertisement

It’s certainly not out of the question for Los Angeles to have another winning season and reach the postseason. After all, McVay has only had one losing season and missed the playoffs just once in his head coaching career.

There’s still talent on this roster, even if it’s a team built on young and unproven players.

More Latest Rams news!

8 questions the Rams must answer this summer Rams' 23 most important players for 2023 – No. 23: OL Coleman Shelton Only 2 of the Rams' 14 draft picks remain unsigned

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire