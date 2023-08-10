Colin Cowherd picks LSU to play for a national championship in 2023

LSU enters the 2023 season with more expectations than they had last fall.

After overachieving in Year 1 and winning the SEC West, many think this team can vie for a College Football Playoff spot. However, Colin Cowherd, host of The Herd, went even further.

Cowherd thinks that LSU will go all the way to the national championship game in 2023, where he has the Tigers facing off against Michigan.

“I have Michigan facing LSU in the championship,” Cowherd told Greg McElroy in an appearance on Always College Football, per On3. “I don’t think LSU is the best SEC team, I don’t think they’re the deepest. But I love the coach, I love the quarterback, and I looked at their schedule and I think LSU? It’s going to be a lot of people knocking each other off. I like LSU a lot.

“I think it would be a real story because Brian Kelly was at Notre Dame and Notre Dame has resonance (in Los Angeles). And I think if they beat a Michigan and it was a competitive game? It’d be a win for college football. The SEC winning is not bad. The SEC beating Michigan State in the playoff by 40 is bad. So if it’s LSU 35-33? I’ve got no problem with that.”

Even with the raised expectations, this would be exceeding them for LSU. Still, the ultimate goal for Kelly’s program is to win a national title, as each of his three predecessors did.

