Colin Cowherd picks the Carolina Panthers as his surprise team in 2023

When a team is drafting No. 1 overall in the NFL draft, it’s usually for bad reasons, however, that wasn’t necessarily the case in 2023 for the Carolina Panthers. Now don’t get me wrong, the Panthers weren’t a great football team last season going 7-10, but they traded up to get the rights to the No. 1 pick, they didn’t technically earn it.

Winning seven games shows that the team has some redeeming qualities and with a few tweaks you could be back in the playoff hunt. The Panthers going up to No. 1 was acknowledging the change they needed to make was at the quarterback position and their guy was always former Alabama QB, Bryce Young.

Young enters a situation where his head coach is considered a QB guru, a solid receiving room between Adam Thielen and recently drafted Jonathan Mingo and some other solid contributors like RB Miles Sanders and TE Hayden Hurst. On top of that, the NFC South is arguably the weakest division in the sport right now in a much easier NFC conference.

Outside of the Philadelphia Eagles and San Fransisco 49ers, there aren’t many teams in the NFC that are clearly better than the Panthers right now.

Colin Cowherd spoke of the Panthers on his show “The Herd” today stating that he believes Carolina will be the surprise team in the NFC. The Panthers upgrade at the head coaching position is massive in his eyes, but the second round selection of Jonathan Mingo may have been the best pick in the draft according to him. However it’s the upgrade at the QB position that really changes the outlook on this team saying, “I think Bryce Young starts and is very solid early, that’s my shocking team in the NFC.”

"My surprise team in the NFC is going to be Carolina." @ColinCowherd ranks his Top 10 teams in the NFC pic.twitter.com/AYWQDLeu5z — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 2, 2023

