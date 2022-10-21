Colin Cowherd pessimistic on Clemson’s CFP chances

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd had some interesting remarks on Clemson football on Wednesday.

Talking with Joel Klatt on his daily show, The Herd, Cowherd was adamant that the Tigers are already out of contention for the College Football Playoff, saying, “I don’t buy Clemson at all this year.”

Despite Clemson holding a 7-0 record on the season thus far, Cowherd also said that he believes the Tigers aren’t good enough to go undefeated.

While Cowherd may not believe in head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers this season, Klatt was a bit more enthusiastic.

“Who’s beating Clemson this year?” Klatt said. “I don’t know what Clemson is, so I can’t sit here in good conscience and tell you, ‘Oh, this is a great team. They’re fixed on the offensive side. DJU is going to carry them. The defense is fantastic.’ I don’t know. I don’t think that they’re great, but who’s beating them in that conference?”

Cowherd has a history of bad predictions about Clemson, saying the Tigers were a fraudulent team in 2016 before they inevitably won the national championship that season.

After defeating Alabama in that national championship game, Swinney fired back at Cowherd in his postgame press conference, which is one of Swinney’s most famous quotes.

“The guy that called us a fraud, ask Alabama if we’re a fraud,” Swinney said in January 2017. “What was his name, Colin Cowherd? I never met him and don’t know him, but ask Alabama if we’re a fraud. Ask Ohio State if we’re a fraud. Ask Oklahoma if we’re a fraud. The only fraud is that guy because he didn’t do his homework. I hope y’all print that.”

Swinney and Cowherd eventually let bygones be bygones, as the two did a podcast together in March 2021.

Still, time will tell if Cowherd’s prediction comes back to bite him as it did six years ago.

