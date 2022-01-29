Colin Cowherd offers odd analogy for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Cowherd offers praise for Jimmy G with odd movie analogy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's no secret that Jimmy Garoppolo is beloved within the 49ers' locker room.

Since being traded to San Francisco from the New England Patriots midway through the 2017 NFL season, Garoppolo has quickly established himself as the leader of the team.

Despite plenty of ups and downs throughout his four and a half seasons with the team, Garoppolo has maintained the support of his teammates and coaches.

FS1's Colin Cowherd provided his insight as to how Garoppolo has maintained the support that has helped him lead the 49ers to an NFC Championship Game clash with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Jimmy G is a Marvel movie:



"Here's what I would say about Jimmy Garoppolo and I've heard this from people in the building," Cowherd said Friday on The Herd. "He's a good hang, he's a good hang.



"He reminds me of those Marvel movies, I know they're not great cinema, I know they won't win Oscar's and I know the critics and Hollywood's elite snub their nose at Marvel movies, but they always make me feel good when I walk out of the theater ... Jimmy G makes people feel good, he's a guy's-guy."

Prior to taking over as the starting quarterback for the 49ers, Garoppolo was famously the backup to Tom Brady on the Patriots. Since the trade, reports claimed that Brady was one of the potential driving forces behind Garoppolo's departure and Cowherd would agree.



"Think about this," Cowherd said. "Tom Brady has had 20 quarterbacks in his career backing him up. Only one he wanted out of the building. Garoppolo made Tom Brady a little insecure. He's a guy's-guy, people like him, dudes like him.



"He doesn't worry about the outside world. Aaron Rodgers is obsessed about it, obsessed about how he's being treated. Jimmy doesn't care, man. Jimmy's good-looking, Jimmy's cool, Jimmy wins, Jimmy's rich. He's a guy's-guy."

Time and time again 49ers teammates have shown support for Garoppolo after the team selected rookie Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

It remains unclear exactly when Garoppolo's tenure with the team will come to an end, but when it does, he will always have the respect of every single one of his teammates.

