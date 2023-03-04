Colin Cowherd: No chaos to overcome in Seattle for rookie QB’s

The Seattle Seahawks have received a compliment from one of their somewhat-regular critics. Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd, host of The Herd on FS1 spent some time earlier this week discussing how Seattle is likely an ideal landing spot for one of these rookie quarterbacks.

Despite being native to coastal Washington, Cowherd has often been critical of head coach Pete Carroll and the Seahawks, especially when it came to quarterback Russell Wilson. However, his tune has changed slightly when it comes to Seattle in this upcoming NFL Draft.

"None of these quarterbacks are good enough to overcome chaos. Seattle doesn't have any." Colin Cowherd believes the Seahawks have an intriguing draft because their is no chaos to overcome in Seattle 👀 Facts. pic.twitter.com/N7ZtIXgiDQ — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SONTSeattle) March 3, 2023

Cowherd is not in love with many of the quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft. It doesn’t seem like he thinks any has the potential to be a Patrick Mahomes/Joe Burrow/Trevor Lawrence caliber signal caller who can overcome a dysfunctional franchise.

But when compared to many of the other teams in the Top 10, the Seahawks are clearly not like some of these other franchises who are routinely tire fires. Perhaps drafting a quarterback, even if they re-sign Geno Smith, would be a wise move for Seattle.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire