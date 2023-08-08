Colin Cowherd names late OSU alum Dwayne Haskins among QBs who can't win Super Bowls

Colin Cowherd included Dwayne Haskins on his list of quarterbacks who won't win a Super Bowl. Haskins, an Ohio State University alum and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, died in a traffic accident in 2022.

Cowherd named "20 guys who are not getting to a Super Bowl, and certainly not wining it" during Tuesday's broadcast of his Fox Sports 1 show, "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

Haskins' name was written in a graphic on the screen and Cowherd also mentioned him specifically. The screen graphic read: "Colin's 'QBs that can win Super Bowls,'" but Cowherd noted the "can" was a typo.

Haskins, a 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist, set 28 Ohio State records and multiple Big Ten Conference records, including single-season passing yards, touchdown passes and total offensive yards. He was drafted by the Washington Football Team 15th overall in the 2019 NFL draft.

Haskins was 24 when he died, and in his fourth year in the NFL.

Cowherd also owns his own podcast network, The Volume. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the sports personality hasn't responded to the error on social media.

