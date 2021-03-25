Colin Cowherd on Matt Nagy: He needs to escape the Chicago Bears

Cowherd: Matt Nagy needs to escape the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Should Matt Nagy escape Chicago?

That was a statement made Thursday by Colin Cowherd followed by the blasting of the 'QB1' caption along with Andy Dalton's picture on the Bears Twitter account.

"We know Chicago pursued other QBs. We know Andy Dalton wasn't their first choice... Matt Nagy needs to escape. I think he can coach."



"The Bears don't know what they're doing," Cowherd said on the Herd with Colin Cowherd.

He said it was "totally tone-deaf" of the Bears to tweet out the Dalton and 'QB1' caption.

"We know Andy Dalton was not their first choice," he said. "Everybody knows that. Chicago knows that. Fans know that.

"This is an organization that kept telling us how much they love Mitch Trubisky and then bailed on him the minute they could."

Cowherd believes that some players need to escape their teams like Matt Stafford leaving Detroit for Los Angeles. He also believes Carson Wentz escaped a "toxic environment" in Philadelphia. And coaches?

"Matt Nagy needs to escape Chicago cuz' I think he can coach," Cowherd said.

Cowherd said Nagy should 'do an Andy Dufresne in Shawshank Redemption' and get in a tunnel and leave the grounds.

"You've heard of 'Escape from Alcatraz'. 'Matt Nagy Escape from Chicago'. That is the movie poster. He's trapped."

After the 'QB1'-Dalton situation, Cowherd said Nagy needs to leave because the Bears organization "doesn't know what they're doing" since losing out on Russell Wilson and settling for Dalton.

However, he believes in Nagy's capabilities as a coach.

Nagy has been the head coach of the Bears since 2018 and helped the team win the NFC North for the first time since 2010. He became the second Bears rookie head coach in franchise history to win ten games (2018), joining the legendary George Halas (1920).

Nagy's combined 20 wins in 2018 and 2019 were the most by a Bears head coach in his first two seasons. He has led the Bears to two playoff appearances.

