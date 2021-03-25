Colin Cowherd on Matt Nagy: He needs to escape the Chicago Bears

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephanie Stremplewski
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cowherd: Matt Nagy needs to escape the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Should Matt Nagy escape Chicago?

That was a statement made Thursday by Colin Cowherd followed by the blasting of the 'QB1' caption along with Andy Dalton's picture on the Bears Twitter account.

"The Bears don't know what they're doing," Cowherd said on the Herd with Colin Cowherd.

He said it was "totally tone-deaf" of the Bears to tweet out the Dalton and 'QB1' caption.

RELATED: FS1's Nick Wright rips Bears over Dalton 'QB1' tweet

"We know Andy Dalton was not their first choice," he said. "Everybody knows that. Chicago knows that. Fans know that.

"This is an organization that kept telling us how much they love Mitch Trubisky and then bailed on him the minute they could."

Cowherd believes that some players need to escape their teams like Matt Stafford leaving Detroit for Los Angeles. He also believes Carson Wentz escaped a "toxic environment" in Philadelphia. And coaches?

"Matt Nagy needs to escape Chicago cuz' I think he can coach," Cowherd said.

Cowherd said Nagy should 'do an Andy Dufresne in Shawshank Redemption' and get in a tunnel and leave the grounds.

"You've heard of 'Escape from Alcatraz'. 'Matt Nagy Escape from Chicago'. That is the movie poster. He's trapped."

After the 'QB1'-Dalton situation, Cowherd said Nagy needs to leave because the Bears organization "doesn't know what they're doing" since losing out on Russell Wilson and settling for Dalton.

However, he believes in Nagy's capabilities as a coach.

Nagy has been the head coach of the Bears since 2018 and helped the team win the NFC North for the first time since 2010. He became the second Bears rookie head coach in franchise history to win ten games (2018), joining the legendary George Halas (1920).

Nagy's combined 20 wins in 2018 and 2019 were the most by a Bears head coach in his first two seasons. He has led the Bears to two playoff appearances.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Jaguars bringing back DE Adam Gotsis

    The Jags announced that they would be retaining defensive end Adam Gotsis to help bolster their defensive line.

  • FS1's Nick Wright rips Bears over Andy Dalton 'QB1' tweet

    Fox Sports 1's Nick Wright criticized the Bears' Twitter account for overusing 'QB1' as a caption.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Mizzou LB Nick Bolton is big hitter who also can cover

    We continue our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft with No. 40, an old-school hitter with some new-school skills.

  • Alabama QB Mac Jones wasn’t thrilled with his pro day workout

    Alabama quarterback Mac Jones wants a few throws back from his pro day workout

  • NFL draft: WKU big man plans to be the next college-hoops-to-TE convert

    In a two-week cram session, Carson Williams is giving up basketball and trying to prep for the NFL — a sport he hasn't played since the eighth grade.

  • Ray Lewis: Ravens need to get Lamar Jackson receivers to hit 'next level’

    The two-time Super Bowl Champion thinks Lamar Jackson is only a few weapons away from leading Baltimore to the big game.

  • Why Artūras Karnišovas isn't done reshaping Bulls after active deadline

    The new executive vice president of basketball operations is expected to add a point guard at some point after a busy trade deadline day.

  • Yankees' Jordan Montgomery reveals how Andy Pettitte, CC Sabathia helped him master his cutter in 'really good spring'

    Jordan Montgomery revealed Thursday how former Yankees LHPs Andy Pettitte and CC Sabathia helped him master his cutter as the 28-year-old southpaw wraps up what manager Aaron Boone called 'a really good spring.'

  • Report: Mavericks add sharpshooter J.J. Redick in trade with Pelicans

    You can never have enough shooting around Luka Doncic.

  • NBA betting: MVP race is wide open following injuries to LeBron James, Joel Embiid

    Earlier this month, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were co-favorites to win the NBA MVP, according to odds from BetMGM.

  • NFL: Favre says he wanted to kill himself after quitting painkillers

    Favre became dependant on painkillers while dealing with injuries in 1994. "I was as low as I possibly could be," Favre said on an episode of his podcast. Favre began his career with the Atlanta Falcons in 1991 before moving to the Packers, where he established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time during a 16-season spell.

  • UFC Vegas 22 bonuses: Four knockouts bring home $50,000

    With several to choose from, knockouts ruled the night when the UFC Vegas 22 bonuses were announced on Saturday. There were six knockouts to choose from, so officials opted to forego a Fight of the Night bonus in order to award four Performance of the Night honors. Each bonus winner was paid an additional $50,000 on top of his or her contracted pay. Max Griffin, Adrian Yanez, Grant Dawson, and Bruno Silva all scored $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses for their exceptional work at UFC Vegas 22. UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Max Griffin Max “Pain” Griffin earned his performance of the night bonus by face-planting Chinese upstart Song Kenan with a vicious one-two combination to secure a highlight reel knockout at 2:20 in the first round of the welterweight co-main event slot. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373483568354238464?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Adrian Yanez Adrian Yanez secured his $50,000 bonus after he dominated former Combate Americas champion Gustavo Lopez. Throughout the entire fight Yanez was patient and walked down Lopez relentlessly, eventually getting the knockout finish 27 seconds into the third round of their bantamweight tilt. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373467670067216385?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Grant Dawson Grant Dawson deservedly took home his bonus in perhaps the most stunning fashion out of any of the bonuses on this card. The 27-year-old knocked out Leonardo Santos with vicious hammerfists with just one second remaining in the third round of the lightweight bout. The young lightweight continues his rapid ascendance in the UFC as extended his win streak to eight. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373447395946721282?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Bruno Silva Bruno Silva earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his stoppage of JP Buys in their flyweight bout. “Bulldog” controlled the fight from the jump, both on the feet and the ground, landing clean shots and dropping Buys with a straight right. That marked the beginning of the end, and with his back against the wall on a two-fight losing streak, Silva delivered and got the finish at 2:56 in the second round. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373424140879859717?s=20 Alexander Volkanovski tests positive for COVID-19, Brian Ortega UFC 260 title fight scrapped

  • Raptors rout Nuggets 135-111 to end 9-game losing streak

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Pascal Siakam scored 27 points and the Toronto Raptors broke a nine-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 135-111 rout of the Denver Nuggets. Toronto built a 24-point lead in the first half and shot 50% (24 of 48) on 3-pointers overall to win for the first time since Feb. 26. OG Anunoby scored 18 of his 23 points before halftime for the Raptors, and Norman Powell added 22.

  • Zach LaVine with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 03/24/2021

  • Rockets approach dubious NBA history with 20th straight loss

    There's hope on the schedule in the form of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

  • NBA roundup: Jazz rout star-less Nets

    Donovan Mitchell contributed 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds to guide NBA-leading Utah past the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 118-88 on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, giving the Jazz their first three-game winning streak in a month. A night after leading Brooklyn to a 116-112 win at Portland, James Harden didn't play against Utah because of a sore neck. The Nets, who had won 16 of 18, were without stars Kevin Durant (hamstring) and Kyrie Irving (family matter) yet again.

  • USMNT’s Berhalter: No Pulisic injury; Dest-Pulisic on left ‘difficult to handle’

    "If we can get [Dest and Pulisic] passing, moving, having the intention to get behind the backline, it will be really difficult to handle," Berhalter said.

  • Penn State LB Micah Parsons wows at pro day: 'I’m the most versatile player in this class'

    Of off-field concerns dating back to high school, Micah Parsons said, "If someone's going to judge me over that, I'd rather not be in their program"

  • An amazing fact about the Trail Blazers trading Gary Trent Jr. to the Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. continues to follow in his father's footsteps.

  • West Virginia forward Matthews enters transfer portal

    West Virginia junior Emmitt Matthews became the second Mountaineers basketball player to enter his name into portal.