Colin Cowherd makes the case for the Seahawks to draft Michael Penix Jr.

Ever since trading away Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have obviously been in a transition period trying to find their next franchise quarterback. By no means are they in quarterback purgatory or no man’s land at the position. Geno Smith is certainly more than capable at holding down the fort, backed up by his consecutive Pro Bowl nominations in both seasons as the Seahawks starter. But no one is under the impression he is Seattle’s long term answer, especially since he is turning 34 this October.

The Seahawks did get younger at the position by trading for quarterback Sam Howell, who is 23 years old. However, there is another 23 year old prospect that could make sense in Seattle… and it is one who is already in Seattle.

On his Friday show, Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd spent time explaining how University of Washington’s quarterback Michael Penix makes sense for the Seahawks. Cowherd’s full comments can be seen below.

"Seattle has players. You don't have to carry that franchise." — @ColinCowherd makes the case for Michael Penix to the Seahawks pic.twitter.com/Ba7toAz8Yh — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 29, 2024

Cowherd is clearly defending Penix’ age and collegiate injury history, which certainly are valid concerns. But to Cowherd’s point, why not take short term success with a polished quarterback prospect, even with longevity concerns?

Should Penix fall to Seattle – who currently employs Penix’ former offensive coordinator in Ryan Grubb – Cowherd argues it is worth it for the Seahawks to take him, then load up on the roster with Penix on a rookie deal.

Sound familiar to another successful version of the Seahawks?

Cowherd is from the Pacific Northwest. He is an unambiguous UW fan, and has plenty of sympathies for the Seahawks. That being said, I can’t imagine there are many Husky/Seahawk fans who wouldn’t agree with him on this take.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire