Colin Cowherd makes bold statement following Week 1 of the CFB season

After the ending of the Clemson and Georgia Tech concluded on Monday night, sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd made a very bold statement via his Twitter account. Here is what Cowherd had to say following the ending of week one’s matchups:

“Clemson & Ohio State are NOT Bama or Georgia. Let’s just stop that discussion right now. Some things are very clear, very quickly.”

It may not be surprising to many, but it certainly is coming from Cowherd. He has been a known skeptic of Alabama’s football program in the past. Nonetheless, it appears that he is high on two SEC programs, Alabama and Georgia. Both teams took care of business in their Week 1 matchups. However, Ohio State and Clemson did as well, but it doesn’t appear to be enough for Cowherd.

The Buckeyes defeated No. 5 Notre Dame by a score of 21-10. As for the Tigers, they closed out Week 1 with a decisive 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech. It appears that Georgia and Alabama separated themselves from the pack.

Georgia defeated No. 11 Oregon Ducks by a score of 49-3 while the Crimson Tide knocked off the Utah State Aggies with a final of 55-0. It will be interesting to see how he feels about these two programs as the season progresses.

Clemson & Ohio State are NOT Bama or Georgia. Lets just stop that discussion right now. Some things are very clear, very quickly. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 6, 2022

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire