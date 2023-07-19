Colin Cowherd: Justin Fields is under most pressure of any quarterback in 2023

Eyes shifted to Justin Fields this offseason.

Ryan Poles and company delivered a relatively successful offseason. They bolstered their defense and retooled the offense strategically to give Fields more weapons and support.

In response, Colin Cowherd says it's time for him to perform this season.

"Excuses are over," Cowherd said on his show, The Herd. "Big market media. They want wins. He's been given all sorts of help now.

"Get W's."

Cowherd mentioned Fields has the worst record of any starting quarterback over the last two seasons (5-20). He also pointed to Andrew Luck's three straight seasons helping the Colts to 11-5 with "worse rosters" as reason to believe Fields is underperforming.

His evidence holds weight. Quarterbacks have performed well with suboptimal rosters.

But the outcome hasn't always been successful from elite quarterback play mixed with bad rosters. Remember Deshaun Watson's 2020 Pro Bowl season? He threw for a league leading 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns, completing a scorching 70 percent of his passes.

The Texans went 4-12 that season.

Every situation is different. Fields definitely can't hide behind his roster talent this season. But it's possible he could have an objectively successful season on paper without the Bears reaching desired team success. Remember, they had the league's worst record last season: 3-14.

What marks a successful season for Field? The Bears? Both?

This roster still presents question marks many Bears fans choose to overlook.

The offensive line, for example. Poles propelled the talent of the line, bringing in Nate Davis at right guard and drafting Darnell Wright to become the team's new right tackle. But still, depending on Wright, newly inked Davis, Cody Whitehair moving to center, Teven Jenkins' health and Braxton Jones' consistency at left tackle -- is scary. Their depth at the position isn't ideal, either.

The Bears front office didn't make any splashes on the defensive line. They replaced Robert Quinn with DeMarcus Walker, Rasheem Green, Terrell Lewis and UDFA D’Anthony Jones. They drafted Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens and Travis Bell, who have work in front of them before they can talk cracking into the starting lineup.

Last season, their defensive front recorded 10.5 of their league-worst 20 sacks on the season. Their lack of growth at the defensive front is concerning. It doesn't make Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards' jobs any easier, also.

Here's the bottom line. I'm not trying to make excuses for Fields. Cowherd is right -- Fields has nowhere left to hide. There should be tangible improvement on the offensive side with the weapons he has at his disposal.

But football is a team game. Quarterback is the most important position, by far. But sometimes no amount of work on the offensive side can justify a winning team.

The Bears owned the league's worst defense last season, allowing 27.2 points per game. I'd argue Matt Eberflus and his staff are under more pressure to generate an improved defense.

It would take a catastrophe to motivate the Bears to move on from Fields at this point. He's shown his capabilities as a playmaker, a leader and an athlete. He has road in front of him to improve his passing, certainly.

With the weapons in front of him, though, it's difficult to believe he'll crumble enough to discourage the Bears.

