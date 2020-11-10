Colin Cowherd: Jacksonville is made for Bill Belichick if he wants power, young QB

With the Jacksonville Jaguars currently having a 1-7 record and a rough second half to their schedule remaining, it’s possible the team could be looking for a new head coach come 2021. However, unlike some of their past searches, their potential opening could be appealing to many candidates for several reasons.

First and foremost, they are eying a top-2 draft selection, which could be used to get a very good quarterback next April. Second, they have over 10 selections in 2021. And lastly, they are due to lead the NFL in cap space in 2021.

In a nutshell, with all of the assets above it’s hard to imagine that owner Shad Khan won’t be getting calls for the Jags’ potential opening. That possibly could include interest from hot candidates like Eric Bieniemy, Joe Brady, Greg Roman, and more.

There are also some current head coaches who wouldn’t mind inheriting the Jags’ situation — and national radio analyst Colin Cowherd believes New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick should definitely be one. While he’s still under contract with the Pats, Cowherd suggested that he should plot an exit strategy Tuesday on “The Herd” for a team like the Jags, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and a few others. He added that each destination would be appealing for the simple fact that they could give him two important things like power and a young quarterback, which are tools Belichick could begin a new dynasty with.

Cowherd also made the case that all teams in the AFC East could have good quarterbacks in 2021 aside from the Patriots when taking into account that the New York Jets could select Trevor Lawrence. With that being the case, Cowherd pleaded that it’s the perfect time for Belichick to bolt for greener pastures.





Those are certainly interesting statements, to say the least. However, it’s worth noting that the Patriots could have Belichick under contract next season, so owner Bob Kraft would have his right to go elsewhere. It’s up for debate whether he’d give Belichick an opt-out, but he’s been beyond good enough to/ for the Patriots to the point where he’s earned that right. Unfortunately, that adds even more hypotheticals into this interesting conversation, which feels like a long-shot to start with.

As for the Jags’ fanbase, it feels like they could be 50-50 on even wanting Belichick. The reason for that is because of the “Patriot Way” he’s enforced of letting go of players around the age of 30 and not making financially attractive offers in free agency. That would mean a lot of players would have to be fine with the luxury of winning at the expense of getting the monster contracts we’ve seen made routinely around the league, which is concerning.

In a nutshell, Belichick might give Jags fans vibes of Tom Coughlin — and that may be a reason this hypothetical isn’t appealing. However, the difference is that Belichick has proven to be significantly less reckless with the salary cap and has three times the rings of Coughlin.

When evaluating his career, Belichick has proven to get the best out of players when there is a solid quarterback (which Cam Newton can be) and defensive pieces in place. As a result, he’s won six Super Bowl rings, which unquestionably would intrigue some Jags fans as there hasn’t been a lot of winning under Khan’s tenure.