Colin Cowherd explains how Mac Jones could fall to Patriots in NFL draft

Isaiah Houde
·2 min read
The two quarterbacks most linked to the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft are Mac Jones and Justin Fields.

Trevor Lawrence will be off the board at No. 1 and the next options outside of these three are Zach Wilson and Trey Lance, who haven’t been tied to the Patriots as frequently. Fields’ draft stock is much higher than Jones’ and it’s extremely unlikely he falls out of the top 10.

But, the Alabama product could slip and it’d be the perfect scenario for Bill Belichick. The Patriots re-signed Cam Newton on a one-year deal, but he’s far from having a guaranteed starting role. Jones threw for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions with a 77.4 completion percentage last season.

Colin Cowherd discussed the potential scenario on FS1 Tuesday.

“This feels like New England going out and getting Mac Jones, who can play behind, for a year, Cam Newton,” Cowherd said, transcribed by NESN. “Josh McDaniels has had great success with the last and current best pocket quarterback, Tom Brady. That’s the offense they’re comfortable with. They went and got tight ends and receivers, so there are some legitimate targets. Also, New England’s O-Line is always top five to six in the league. Mac Jones, like Alabama, will be protected.

“So that one feels like, to me, New England sits around, Mac Jones drops a little and ends up going to New England.”

Lawrence will go No. 1 and Wilson is likely going No. 2 to the New York Jets — leaving the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers as all potential teams looking for a signal-caller. It’s difficult to think Jones could slip past all of these teams and in to the hands of Belichick at pick No 15.

But, this offseason has already proven to be wild and in the Patriots’ favor. A lot of moving pieces can happen before the Patriots are on the draft board, but having Jones fall to them would be difficult to pass up.

Patriots 7-round mock draft: What it would look like if Bill Belichick traded to No. 4

Bill Belichick Patriots
Bill Belichick Patriots

