Colin Cowherd drops very hot Warriors take because of Kevon Looney originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

NBA free agency is lit, fam, and Colin Cowherd is stoking that fire with some very hot takes.

The Warriors have made a few moves, but the most prominent ones were saying goodbye to Kevin Durant, who will go to the Nets, and acquiring D'Angelo Russell in a subsequent sign-and-trade with Brooklyn.

But is Golden State the favorite in the Western Conference next season? FS1's Cowherd seems to believe so:

Kevon Looney back to Warriors. For now we have a clear Western Conference favorite. Steph, Klay by March, Livingston, Russell, D Green, Looney. Arguably best HC/GM in West. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) July 2, 2019





Kevon Looney agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract, according to multiple reports, to stay with the Warriors. Is that a game-changer? I mean, all things considered, sure. In addition KD's departure, the team also traded Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies.

So, the Dubs are sitting somewhat pretty. Well, kind of ... I mean, they're not going to be bad, but it won't be easy. And we don't 100 percent know when the team will get Klay Thompson back. And the rest of the Western Conference is getting stronger as well.

Anthony Davis officially will be a Laker on July 6, which will, of course, team him up with LeBron James -- and the team still will have plenty of salary-cap space to bring on a max player.

Ahem ... Kawhi Leonard rumors are still swirling.

So, you just relax there, Cowherd. The Warriors will be good, but they're not the only team out there with a collection of great players.