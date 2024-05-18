Colin Cowherd drops huge hot take on Joe Burrow vs. Jared Goff

Quarterback debates are all the rage in NFL discourse and Cincinnati Bengals passer Joe Burrow tends to sit near the top of those.

Burrow is, after all, one of faces of the league and best quarterbacks, yet his massive contract, injury questions and otherwise keep him in these debates more than most.

It isn’t often, though, fans hear Burrow compared to Detroit Lions passer Jared Goff.

Until this week, anyway, as Goff’s big-money extension shook up the highest-paid quarterbacks list.

Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” recently took part in this conversation and said that if he had to choose, he’s going Goff over Burrow right now.

“Burrow is better. Burrow has four straight years with injuries. Goff never gets hurt. I’d go Goff,” Cowherd said. “And I love Burrow, but aren’t you concerned about Burrow’s injuries? When’s the last time he had a good September? You’re getting to a point with Joe Burrow where the injuries are a part of him. You have to bake it in. If you’re asking me today who I would take, at this moment, it’s Goff. And again, I know Burrow’s better. I’m not denying that. More mobile, I think he’s as good a third-down quarterback as the league has, but all things considered, I’m really worried about Burrow’s health.”

And that’s the thing with Burrow in these conversations right now, as he’s yet to have a normal summer as a pro, which has indeed carried over to the team’s slow starts. Goff has played all 17 games in each of the past two seasons and has had double-digit appearances since 2017.

Yet, it’s hard to imagine most front offices would agree given the choice. But until the attendance luck shifts, this is the type of conversations Bengals fans will hear.

"Burrow is better… Goff never gets hurt. I'd go Goff." — @ColinCowherd chooses between picks between the Lions' QB and the field pic.twitter.com/WG8hySv8Nf — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 14, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire