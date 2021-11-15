Colin Cowherd calls Seahawks ‘outdated’ after shutout loss to Packers

The Seahawks have hit a rough patch in the 2021 season. If not for a convincing win over the Jaguars in Week 8, Seattle would be 2-7 for the season and we’d be seriously talking about the potential for changes in the front office.

There are still calls for coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider to move on from some quarters. That seems unlikely – unless the rest of this campaign goes totally south. It doesn’t mean this roster isn’t imbalanced and there isn’t a need for dramatic changes. Watch Colin Cowherd call Seattle “outdated” following its shutout loss in Green Bay.

"The Seahawks are outdated. What do they do when Russell Wilson isn't playing well? Nothing."@ColinCowherd on Seattle's struggles: pic.twitter.com/hjQR4Nu826 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 15, 2021

