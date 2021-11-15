Colin Cowherd calls Seahawks ‘outdated’ after shutout loss to Packers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seahawks have hit a rough patch in the 2021 season. If not for a convincing win over the Jaguars in Week 8, Seattle would be 2-7 for the season and we’d be seriously talking about the potential for changes in the front office.

There are still calls for coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider to move on from some quarters. That seems unlikely – unless the rest of this campaign goes totally south. It doesn’t mean this roster isn’t imbalanced and there isn’t a need for dramatic changes. Watch Colin Cowherd call Seattle “outdated” following its shutout loss in Green Bay.

Related

Russell Wilson takes accountability for his poor play vs. Packers

List

Seahawks Week 10 PFF grades: Top 5 on defense, bottom 5 on offense

Recommended Stories