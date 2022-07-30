Colin Cowherd calls the Seahawks the NFL’s worst team outside Atlanta

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
Colin Cowherd is not too high on the 2022 Seahawks in the absence of Russell Wilson, claiming there are no leaders in this locker room and they’re the worst team in the league aside from the Falcons.

Observe.

You know what they say about opinions.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

