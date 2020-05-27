Antonio Brown is a 'diva wide receiver' the Seattle Seahawks don't need

Russell Wilson's connection with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf was on full display last season.

Lockett recorded 82 receptions for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns while Metcalf far surpassed the norms for rookie wide receivers, catching 58 passes for 900 yards and seven touchdowns.

But Wilson wants to add more superstars and another offensive weapon is at the top of his list. Enter veteran receiver Antonio Brown.

He's recently been linked to the Seattle Seahawks, after a report circulated that Wilson "would love to add" Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time First-Team All-Pro.

But Brown comes with baggage, and if you ask Colin Cowherd of FS1's "The Herd," it's a problem the Seahawks don't want to have.

"Why deal with Antonio Brown?" Cowherd said. "Certainly talented, but not that talented that he blows up a locker room like the Oakland situation, like the Pittsburgh situation, they had to throw him out of New England."

Cowherd isn't wrong. The controversial wideout requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers following an alleged argument with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

He was then traded to the Oakland Raiders, where he was scrutinized for missing practices for heavily blistered feet due to cryotherapy, a helmet grievance and reportedly had verbal altercations with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock that led to Oakland voiding the guaranteed money on his contract and leading to his release.

Then, everything seemed to be going well with the New England Patriots, when allegations of sexual and personal misconduct were issued against Brown. He was cut by the Patriots following one game where he had four catches for 56 yards and one touchdown.

The NFL announced it was investigating Brown under its personal conduct policy and the investigation remains ongoing at this time. He could face a lengthy suspension.

Cowherd doesn't seem convinced that Brown has changed, citing details why the "diva wide receiver" doesn't have a place in today's NFL.

My entire life of the NFL there has been this thing called ‘diva' wide receivers and they've had remarkable power. You just deal with the headaches because the guys are so special. Here's the problem – the diva receiver has become the hockey enforcer in 2020, you don't need ‘em.

Everyone used to have a hockey enforcer, a tough guy who couldn't skate and wasn't fast, but the game is too skilled now. You don't need the diva wide receiver.

While Brown is certainly an elite talent and arguably one of the best wide receivers of his generation, he remains a free agent. He remains ready for an NFL team, should one call, and has shared video working out alongside Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith.

Antonio Brown is a 'diva wide receiver' the Seattle Seahawks don't need originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest