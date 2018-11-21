Colin Cowherd has bold take on why Chiefs better than Patriots, Rams originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium in Week 6, but FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd still doesn't think Tom Brady and Co. are a better team than the current No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Cowherd's opinion was bolstered Monday night despite the Chiefs losing a 54-51 thriller on the road to the Los Angeles Rams. He explained his reasoning during Tuesday's episode of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

"I've watched the Kansas City Chiefs twice this year go to New England and lose and go to the Rams and lose. In both instances my takeaway is: I think Kansas City is better than New England and the Rams." - @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/amD0E2aKht — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 20, 2018

Cowherd thinks the Chiefs could go into Los Angeles and New England and win, while the Patriots and Rams couldn't go on the road and win in Kansas City. But the Patriots are pretty hard to beat at home, especially in the playoffs. If the Chiefs had to come to Foxboro with a quarterback who has no playoff experience and a coach with Andy Reid's track record, you probably wouldn't like their chances of beating Brady, Bill Belichick and the two-time defending AFC champions.

The Patriots have won eight straight home playoff games. Their last loss was to the Baltimore Ravens in the 2012 AFC Championship Game.

The Patriots going to Kansas City would be a different story. KC is a very tough place to play, as New England found out in Week 4 of the 2014 season when people asked if Tom Brady's best days were behind him after a 41-14 loss. All three of the Patriots' losses this season have come on the road, too, and the average margin of defeat is 17 points.

This means the race for the No. 1 seed and the two first-round byes in the playoffs are going to be more important than usual for the Patriots, and luckily for them, they have the easiest remaining schedule of all the top contenders in the AFC.

