Colin Cowherd blasts Seahawks for not supporting Russell Wilson like they should

Recently, ESPN polled more than NFL 50 executives – general managers, coaches and scouts, to put together player rankings of 11 different NFL positions.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes landed ahead of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson in the top spot. Wilson, however, remained right behind him at No. 2 overall.

This week on his show, ‘The Herd' on Fox Sports Radio, Colin Cowherd gave his thoughts on the NFL Executive QB poll. He discussed both Wilson and Mahomes and explained why he thinks the Kansas City Chiefs have set up Mahomes in a much better way to succeed than the Seattle Seahawks have done for Wilson.

"Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson are one and two -- that's the good news, they got that right," Cowherd stated.

But, the marketing, the promotion, the support, and the Seahawks offensive line are not adding up to put Wilson in the best situation possible, according to Cowherd.

If you don't get support in any business, it doesn't matter how great you are, you could be a great surgeon, you need a good Chief of Staff, you need good equipment, you need good nurses, you need good support –financial support… The difference from Mahomes and Wilson, and they are the two best quarterbacks, is one guys is being supported philosophically with weapons, with coaching, and schemes every day – the other guy is saving a deteriorating franchise. -- Colin Cowherd on The Herd

Seattle certainly values Wilson though. The Seahawks made him the league's richest player at the time back in April of last year.

Cowherd as a Grayland, Washington native, Eastern Washington alum and former Portland KGW sports anchor, has presented his case several times that he believes Seattle doesn't show the same kind of respect toward their franchise quarterback that other teams have shown to their star QBs.

