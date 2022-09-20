Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa’s Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history.

The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.

Despite the impressive performance, Colin Cowherd is skeptical of Tagovailoa’s ability, as he credits the Ravens’ failures for the quarterback’s success.

“Tua is gonna start putting up big numbers, as we predicted all offseason, and you’re gonna get fooled and suddenly think he’s great,” Cowherd said. “Congratulations for hitting a bunch of wide-open guys on broken coverage. He’s still small, not very athletic, with an average deep arm. Folks, if you can’t hit some of these throws in the NFL, these are layups…

“This is so predictable. They give him an offense coach. They get him Tyreek Hill. He already had Jaylen Waddle, who’s in year two. They get him Cedrick Wilson. Both the running backs look dynamic. They get him an All-Pro left tackle. His numbers go up, as we told you they would, and everybody freaks out.”

Cowherd goes on to say that the Dolphins will win games, and Tagovailoa will put up stats, but he’s not Josh Allen, Justin Herbert or Lamar Jackson. He compares him more to Jimmy Garoppolo while couching his harsh take by saying he’s rooting for Tagovailoa.

This is a straw man argument. Nobody is saying that Tagovailoa has the ability of a former MVP in Jackson or a future MVP in Allen. However, in this offense, with these weapons, he’s starting to look like a guy who the Dolphins can win with. Does that mean they’re going to win a Super Bowl in his tenure? No. To predict that at this stage would be premature.

However, they’re clearly building something in Miami Gardens.

