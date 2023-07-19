Colin Cowherd believes Bears QB Justin Fields has an ego problem

Don’t look now Chicago Bears fans, but your favorite media personality is at it again. It seems FS1’s Colin Cowherd has a monthly quota he needs to hit when talking about the Bears, specifically quarterback Justin Fields, and he recently had another hot take that has fans up in arms.

On Wednesday’s edition of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd”, Fields and his top-five running quarterback list became a topic of conversation. Cowherd wasn’t happy that the quarterback listed himself in that list, which also included Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton, Michael Vick, and Steve Young. The host went as far to say that Fields lacks self-awareness because he named himself to the list and seems to have an ego instead of confidence. “At quarterback, you’re the face of the franchise and you’re the coach on the field. So I’m going to hold you to a much higher standard of self-awareness and confidence over ego and chutzpah,” Cowherd said. “This isn’t the end of the world, it’s five percent. But I don’t love it for a quarterback that’s 5-20 and right now is closer to a bust than a star.”

"I've always been 60/40 that Justin Fields is going to succeed… I'm pulling back 5 percent. Lacks a little self awareness." — @ColinCowherd calls out Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/obcrH105kM — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 19, 2023

The FS1 personality compared Fields to players like Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield, and Jameis Winston for having egos instead of confidence at the position. All because Fields named himself in a list of the top running quarterbacks in NFL history after he produced 1,143 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games while also breaking multiple records in the process. His 1,143 rushing yards were second-most for a quarterback in league history, only behind Jackson.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Cowherd believes Fields should have left himself off the list because of his lack of accomplishments in the win column. And though he repeatedly said that it wasn’t a big deal, the host continued to harp on the point.

Fields knows he needs to improve in certain areas heading into Year 3 and would be the first person to say that. In nearly every press conference, he’s exuded humility and a quiet confidence surrounding his abilities. If anything, him acknowledging his prowess as a running quarterback is the first hint of any ego at all.

It was another questionable take from Cowherd, who has had a few of those regarding the Bears in the last 12 months. But fans were having none of it on Twitter.

bears offense in weeks 7-11 averaged 29.6ppg. They went 1-4 in those games. wins are not a QB stat. Pretty sure he set two or three records from a rushing standpoint from QB during that stretch too https://t.co/S3v3yDsDJY — Zach 🤠🦋 (@ToMooneyy) July 19, 2023

So if Mahomes or Burrow called themselves a top 5 passer would he have an ego problem????? I think not. Fields is a top 5 running QB thats not an ego issue https://t.co/AEoWYvPJpL — Joe Tusio (@joetusio) July 19, 2023

2nd most qb rushing yards in a season and most qb rushing yards in a game. Then calling yourself a top 5 rushing qb is having too much ego?? 😭 https://t.co/nLVM2H4GyU — Ark (@arkdot1) July 19, 2023

Dude man to look at how Fields carry’s himself and to say his ego is a problem…. Wow man just telling on yourself https://t.co/AiriUnPlrd — Joel Braunold (@braunold) July 19, 2023

Man go take a vacation 😂 https://t.co/0kE1vQS5yu — Russ (@Butler_Did_It) July 19, 2023

Colin Cowherd saw this video and thought to himself: “Look at that ego maniac. I’m disgusted with how he carries himself. Theres no way i want the face of my franchise wasting valuable time greeting children. He needs to be studying the playbook”

pic.twitter.com/Dzal9NtYq2 — Bartholomew Willijax (@B_Willijax) July 19, 2023

Colin Cowherd has absolutely become a Click Bait Sound Bite Guy . One of the worst TV host in the Market 🤮 https://t.co/JwoGJNT6aP — PAT THE DESIGNER (@PatTheDesigner) July 19, 2023

Wins aren’t a QB stat, @TheHerd. Running ability doesn’t rely on if you win or not otherwise Barry Sanders wouldn’t be allowed in the discussion for best RB ever. If winning determines ability Megatron isn’t sniffing T5 ever. Your rating must be low https://t.co/fUdaMmTSo3 — DrJagaloon420 (@drjagaloon420) July 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire