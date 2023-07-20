Colin Cowher heaps praise on Steelers: ‘They have a top-five roster in the league’

It might not seem newsworthy when a sports analyst offers up some positive commentary on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster. But when that analyst is Colin Cowherd, it comes as more than something of a surprise.

Cowherd was on The Undisputed talking about the AFC North and shockingly he said this.

“I will argue this all day, they have a top-five roster in the league,” Cowherd said.

Cowherd went on to say that other than cornerback, he thinks this team is loaded. For us, it’s more about inside linebacker than cornerback without a doubt but the sentiment is the same. This team is very talented and if a few things fall their way, they can compete with any team, even the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers front office has made some big moves this offseason to build a competitive team. Are they a top-five roster? That remains to be seen.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire